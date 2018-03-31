Veeva Systems (VEEV) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Vetr raised shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.05 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.23.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 939,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,320.87, a PE ratio of 79.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.46. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $184.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.13 million. equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $114,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,444.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 49,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $3,848,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,831 shares of company stock worth $14,947,742. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

