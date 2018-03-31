Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Price Target Raised to GBX 100

Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from GBX 94 ($1.30) to GBX 100 ($1.38) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 119.78% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Venture Life Group stock opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.63) on Thursday. Venture Life Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.24).

In related news, insider Sharon Mary Collins purchased 82,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £39,799.68 ($54,987.12).

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers Benecol, a cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

