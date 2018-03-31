Verenium (VRNM) and Calgon Carbon (CCC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Calgon Carbon (NYSE: CCC) and Verenium (NASDAQ:VRNM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Calgon Carbon alerts:

This table compares Calgon Carbon and Verenium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calgon Carbon 3.40% 6.63% 3.23% Verenium N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calgon Carbon and Verenium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calgon Carbon $619.81 million 1.76 $21.10 million N/A N/A Verenium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Calgon Carbon has higher revenue and earnings than Verenium.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Calgon Carbon shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Calgon Carbon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Calgon Carbon has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verenium has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Calgon Carbon pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Verenium does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Calgon Carbon and Verenium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calgon Carbon 1 3 0 0 1.75 Verenium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calgon Carbon presently has a consensus target price of $19.63, indicating a potential downside of 8.72%. Given Calgon Carbon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Calgon Carbon is more favorable than Verenium.

Summary

Calgon Carbon beats Verenium on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calgon Carbon Company Profile

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other. The Company’s products and services are designed to protect human health and the environment from harmful contaminants in water, and air. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, Africa, Canada, China, India, Latin America, and in other parts of Asia.

Verenium Company Profile

Verenium Corporation (Verenium) is an industrial biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes enzymes for use in a range of industrial processes. It manufactures and markets its enzyme products in the fields of animal health and nutrition, grain processing, oilfield services and other industrial processes, such as pulp and paper and textiles. As of December 31, 2012, it marketed commercial enzyme products, either independently or in collaboration with its partners. In addition, it has developed a pipeline of enzyme product candidates. Its products are organized into four product lines: animal health and nutrition, grain processing, oilfield services and other industrial processes. As of December 31, 2012, it markets nine commercial enzyme products. In October 2013, BASF SE acquired 71% stake in the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Calgon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calgon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.