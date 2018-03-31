Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $579.45 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $579.45 million and approximately $27.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.01677800 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004937 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015364 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001163 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 14,779,165,783 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhouse, Upbit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Bittrex, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.