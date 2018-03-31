Verify (CRED) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,491.00

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Verify has a market cap of $2.24 million and $3,491.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verify has traded down 45.2% against the dollar. One Verify token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002537 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, YoBit and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00722024 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000486 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00158932 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Verify Profile

Verify’s launch date was December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,430,282 tokens. The official website for Verify is verify.as. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verify is a distributed reputation protocol built for eCommerce. It monitors and continually updates the reputation of the various parties involved in a transaction. This results in a public, provably valid reputation record for buyers and sellers as rated by their counterparties. Finally, this reputation data is used in various ways to incentivize reputed sellers and buyers to continue using the Verify protocol. CRED is an ECR20 token used within the Verify platform. “

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Token Store and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

