Verisign (VRSN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Verisign earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 46.3395267653592 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $118.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11,514.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.89. Verisign has a twelve month low of $86.26 and a twelve month high of $127.24.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.93 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.25%. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. research analysts predict that Verisign will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $586.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on shares of Verisign to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

