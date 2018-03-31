Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 190.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank raised Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill raised Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Instinet upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,305,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,925,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $197,399.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

