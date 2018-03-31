Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. HSBC upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.82 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197,399.23, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

