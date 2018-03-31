Veros (VRS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $363.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Veros has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. One Veros token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and Livecoin. Veros has a market cap of $25,761.00 and approximately $363.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002993 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00719669 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014137 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00158461 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030316 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,609,040 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. The official website for Veros is veros.pro.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.