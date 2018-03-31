Veros (VRS) Trading 29.3% Lower This Week

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, Veros has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One Veros token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and Livecoin. Veros has a total market cap of $24,689.00 and $336.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003010 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00719396 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000494 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00034489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00158883 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030486 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,609,040 tokens. Veros’ official website is veros.pro. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

