Versabank (VB) Director Buys C$73,000.00 in Stock

Versabank (TSE:VB) Director David Roy Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$73,000.00.

David Roy Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, David Roy Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of Versabank stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, David Roy Taylor purchased 4,600 shares of Versabank stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$32,200.00.

TSE VB opened at C$7.23 on Friday. Versabank has a 12-month low of C$4.27 and a 12-month high of C$8.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Versabank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule I bank, provides banking products and services using an electronic branchless model in Canada. It offers savings and investment products through a network of financial advisors and deposit brokers, such as guaranteed investment certificates, tax-free savings accounts, savings, and registered retirement savings plans.

