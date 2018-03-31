Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Viacom during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Viacom during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viacom during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viacom during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viacom during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Viacom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $12,496.71, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Viacom had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAB. Atlantic Securities raised Viacom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Viacom in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Viacom from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

