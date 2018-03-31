Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a hold rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.81.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.72. 1,760,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,862. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $2,195.98, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $44,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 15,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $153,907.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,131 shares of company stock worth $986,485. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 635.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/viavi-solutions-viav-downgraded-to-sell-at-valuengine-updated.html.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.