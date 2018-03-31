Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 167.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,690,214 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $123,831,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,251 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,577 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,647 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. 12,284,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,556,358. The firm has a market cap of $41,068.27, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $64,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mckeon sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $251,835.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,313 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,184. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

