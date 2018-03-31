Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $698,000 Position in C. H. Robinson (CHRW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in C. H. Robinson were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in C. H. Robinson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 701,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,457,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in shares of C. H. Robinson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 86,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C. H. Robinson by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of C. H. Robinson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C. H. Robinson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C. H. Robinson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. BidaskClub raised C. H. Robinson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C. H. Robinson from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C. H. Robinson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on C. H. Robinson from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised C. H. Robinson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. C. H. Robinson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

C. H. Robinson stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. C. H. Robinson has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,095.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. C. H. Robinson had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. equities analysts predict that C. H. Robinson will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. C. H. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In related news, CEO John Wiehoff sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,284,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $662,206.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,932.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,248 shares of company stock worth $2,704,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $698,000 Position in C. H. Robinson (CHRW)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/vident-investment-advisory-llc-has-698000-holdings-in-c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw-updated.html.

C. H. Robinson Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Receive News & Ratings for C. H. Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C. H. Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.