Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $700,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $2,779,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,978,000. BP PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 81,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 604,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 30,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, January 8th. Knight Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $90,176.41, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

WARNING: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $700,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/vident-investment-advisory-llc-has-700000-position-in-united-parcel-service-inc-ups-updated.html.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.