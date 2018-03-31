Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNKN. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNKN. Wells Fargo dropped their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $830,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,459.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Mitchell sold 46,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $2,830,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,581 shares of company stock worth $28,320,199. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $59.69 on Friday. Dunkin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4,909.98, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Dunkin’ Brands had a net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 190.44%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Dunkin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dunkin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 57.20%.

Dunkin' Brands Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

