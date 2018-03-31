Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,267 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in VMware by 1,643.8% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48,965.91, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. VMware had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 19.52%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $1,297,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $335,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

