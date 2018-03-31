VIP Tokens (VIP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00

VIP Tokens (CURRENCY:VIP) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, VIP Tokens has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VIP Tokens coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. VIP Tokens has a total market capitalization of $57,958.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of VIP Tokens was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VIP Tokens Coin Profile

VIP Tokens (CRYPTO:VIP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2016. VIP Tokens’ total supply is 83,450,403 coins. VIP Tokens’ official Twitter account is @clockcoin. The official website for VIP Tokens is viptokens.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks: 0-20 : AirdropBlock: 20-100: 0 VIPBlock: 100-1000: 500 VIPBlock: 1000-30000: 450 VIPBlock: 30000-60000: 300 VIPBlock: 60000-100000: 250 VIPBlock: 100000-150000: 150 VIPBlock: 150000-200000: 110 VIP “

VIP Tokens Coin Trading

VIP Tokens can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy VIP Tokens directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIP Tokens must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIP Tokens using one of the exchanges listed above.

