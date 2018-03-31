Contrasting Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) & Its Peers

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ: VIRC) is one of 14,653 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Virco Mfg. to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Virco Mfg. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Virco Mfg. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Virco Mfg. has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virco Mfg.’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virco Mfg. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virco Mfg. $173.42 million $22.76 million 12.81 Virco Mfg. Competitors $5.69 billion $414.25 million 6.70

Virco Mfg.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Virco Mfg.. Virco Mfg. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Virco Mfg. pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Virco Mfg. pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 46.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Virco Mfg. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virco Mfg. 0 0 0 0 N/A Virco Mfg. Competitors 39889 162819 222026 5440 2.45

Virco Mfg. presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.34%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 12.24%. Given Virco Mfg.’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Virco Mfg. is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Virco Mfg. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virco Mfg. 0.19% 0.58% 0.27% Virco Mfg. Competitors -10,424.84% -88.36% 0.73%

Summary

Virco Mfg. competitors beat Virco Mfg. on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation (Virco) is engaged in the designing, producing and distributing of furniture for a range family of customers. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of moveable educational furniture and equipment for the preschool through 12th grade market in the United States. It manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. Its primary furniture lines are constructed of tubular metal legs and frames, combined with wood and plastic tops, plastic seats and backs, upholstered seats and backs, and upholstered rigid polyethylene and polypropylene shells. Virco also has flat metal forming capabilities to enable the production of desks, returns, bookcases, filing cabinets, mobile pedestals and related items. Its ZUMA line includes cantilever chairs; tablet arm chairs with a fixed or articulating work surface and a compact footprint, and steel-frame rockers.

