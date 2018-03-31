Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 226,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $301.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.86 million. analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

NMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and container vessels. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer, and also containers, chartering its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

