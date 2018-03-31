Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 33,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 928,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,086,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

