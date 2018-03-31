Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDTH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Videocon d2h by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Videocon d2h by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Videocon d2h by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 838,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Videocon d2h by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Videocon d2h by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,476,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Videocon d2h from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of VDTH stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Videocon d2h has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $864.00, a P/E ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Videocon d2h had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter.

Videocon d2h Company Profile

Videocon d2h Limited provides direct-to-home subscription television services to subscribers under the Videocon d2h brand in India. The company distributes various digital television channels, and allied video and audio services to subscribers through direct satellite feeds. It offers subscribers with an access to approximately 650 national and international channels and services, including 62 high definition channels and 42 audio and video services.

