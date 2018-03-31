Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,123,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mattel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 640,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Mattel by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Mattel by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 491,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 426,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Mattel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 185,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,522.59, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.94. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

