Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Pershing Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pershing Gold by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 614,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 29,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry C. Honig acquired 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $27,745.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,716.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry C. Honig acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,386,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,014.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 133,057 shares of company stock worth $308,953. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pershing Gold stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Pershing Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGLC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of Pershing Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Pershing Gold Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation is a gold and precious metals exploration company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and mining opportunities in Nevada. The Company is focused on exploration at its Relief Canyon properties in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Company operates its business directly and also through its subsidiary, Gold Acquisition Corp.

