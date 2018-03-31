Virtus Fund Advisers LLC Purchases 261,436 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,436 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.1% of Virtus Fund Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $115,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,713,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,626,247,000 after buying an additional 1,234,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,575,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,296,103,000 after buying an additional 2,627,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,530,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,918,100,000 after buying an additional 207,142 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,405,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,396,000 after buying an additional 714,881 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,880,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $748,439,000 after buying an additional 193,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108,671.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.40 and a 52 week high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

