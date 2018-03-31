Visa (NYSE:V) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13

Media headlines about Visa (NYSE:V) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Visa earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the credit-card processor an impact score of 43.9462586691971 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Vetr raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.24 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $126.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.21.

NYSE:V traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,918,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,588,604. The stock has a market cap of $246,481.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Visa has a 1 year low of $88.13 and a 1 year high of $126.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/visa-v-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.