Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $22.83 Million Stake in Visa (V)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,573 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,020,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,911,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,649,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,751,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,034 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,283,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 209,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,188,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,019,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,419,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,872,150,000 after acquiring an additional 448,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $119.62. 12,918,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,793,527. Visa has a 12 month low of $88.13 and a 12 month high of $126.88. The firm has a market cap of $246,481.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Vetr raised Visa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $22.83 Million Stake in Visa (V)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/visa-v-holdings-cut-by-riverbridge-partners-llc-updated.html.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.