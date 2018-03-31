Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visteon Corp (VC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Visteon worth $27,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,051. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Visteon Corp has a 52-week low of $91.20 and a 52-week high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.09). Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Visteon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Visteon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visteon Corp (VC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/visteon-corp-vc-holdings-lifted-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated.html.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.