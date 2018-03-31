Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Receives $21.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,721,000. Lasry Marc acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,643,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,087,000.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.83. 4,904,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,733. Vistra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $8,924.57 and a P/E ratio of 21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp, formerly TCEH Corp. is a holding company. The Company is an energy company, which is focused on energy and power generation markets through operation as a generator and retailer of electricity in Texas market. Its portfolio of businesses consists primarily of Luminant and TXU Energy.

