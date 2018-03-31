Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NGVC) Stock Price

News coverage about Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.1073380135259 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGVC. Zacks Investment Research raised Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

NGVC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 65,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $160.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $202.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.86 million. equities analysts predict that Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

