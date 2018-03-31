Viuly (VIU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $547,248.00

Viuly (CURRENCY:VIU) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Viuly token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX, OKEx and CoinFalcon. During the last week, Viuly has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Viuly has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $547,248.00 worth of Viuly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00738598 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014299 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00149699 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00032803 BTC.

Viuly Profile

Viuly’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Viuly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,168,921 tokens. Viuly’s official website is viuly.io. Viuly’s official Twitter account is @ViulyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viuly is /r/Viuly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Viuly is medium.com/@Viuly.

Buying and Selling Viuly

Viuly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Bit-Z and CoinFalcon. It is not possible to buy Viuly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viuly must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viuly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

