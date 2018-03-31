Vodafone Group (VOD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Vodafone Group from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Vodafone Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Numis Securities raised shares of Vodafone Group from an add rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.26 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.82. 2,770,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $74,207.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after buying an additional 29,313 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,245,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 36,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

