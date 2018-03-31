Voise (VOISE) Price Tops $0.0082 on Top Exchanges

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Voise token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Mercatox and HitBTC. Voise has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $726,200.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Voise has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Voise alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00727822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000493 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00159437 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030128 BTC.

Voise Token Profile

Voise launched on May 6th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,887,537 tokens. The official website for Voise is www.voise.com. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voise is an Ethereum based music streaming platform. VOICE tokens are the framework for the Voice´s environment, serving as the currency that rewards content creators and is charged to the streamers. “

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, EtherDelta, Cryptopia, IDEX, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.