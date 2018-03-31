Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €40.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Cfra set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.67 ($57.61).

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at €40.70 ($50.25) on Thursday. Vossloh has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($45.19) and a 12-month high of €63.99 ($79.00).

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation divisions. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

