Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Receives $55.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $63.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $45,439.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $472,110.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $283,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at $753,630.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,362,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 221,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 81,920 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,761,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,596,000 after buying an additional 248,160 shares during the period.

NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,809. The firm has a market cap of $8,686.19, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

