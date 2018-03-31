Vulcano Price Reaches $0.0012 (VULC)

Vulcano (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Vulcano has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3,003.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcano coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, Vulcano has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcano Coin Profile

Vulcano (VULC) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. Vulcano’s total supply is 211,308,910 coins. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. The official website for Vulcano is vulcanocoin.club.

Buying and Selling Vulcano

Vulcano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Vulcano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcano must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

