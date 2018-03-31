Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vuzix earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0984289333362 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 428,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.16, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.90. Vuzix has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 354.51% and a negative return on equity of 123.93%. equities research analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

VUZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vuzix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

In related news, CFO Grant Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 11,252 shares of company stock worth $73,985 over the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. Its products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

