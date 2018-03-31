W. R. Berkley (WRB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. W. R. Berkley earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.1053007360048 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 568,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,324. The company has a market cap of $8,836.10, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 5.89%. analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

