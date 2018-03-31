Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €40.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($38.27) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. equinet set a €27.20 ($33.58) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($34.57) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.95 ($36.98).

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €28.14 ($34.74) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €18.09 ($22.33) and a 12-month high of €33.86 ($41.80).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters, as well as compact construction equipment, including excavators, compact and tele wheel loaders, telehandlers, skid steer and compact track loaders, dumpers, and telescopic and articulated wheel loaders.

