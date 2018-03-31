Walmart Inc (WMT) Stake Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,489 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 13,287.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 8,165.4% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Vetr upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.38 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

NYSE:WMT opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263,563.13, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

