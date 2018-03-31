Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the entertainment giant an impact score of 45.773173786756 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

DIS stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.44. 9,343,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $151,029.22, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays set a $105.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

