Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,501,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,432,000 after purchasing an additional 284,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,280,000 after purchasing an additional 230,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,869,000 after purchasing an additional 385,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,870,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,710,000 after purchasing an additional 96,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRE traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $27.30. 720,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,411. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2,143.00, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.41). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of real property in the greater Washington metro region. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of office buildings, multifamily buildings and retail centers.

