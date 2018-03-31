Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. 31,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $926.29, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WASH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Compass Point raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

