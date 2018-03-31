1,732 Shares in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 69.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 822.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $154.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,739. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $147.28 and a 12-month high of $176.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49,443.86, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.45.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

