We Are One Seven LLC Invests $287,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,633. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6029 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

