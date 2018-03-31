We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,673. SP Plus Corp has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $802.52, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.40 million. sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $30,154.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,333 shares of company stock valued at $354,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, March 5th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation (SP Plus) is a provider of parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Region One (Urban), Region Two (Airport transportation), Region Three and Other.

