Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,498 Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,491,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,322,000 after buying an additional 542,744 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,245,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,721,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,466,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $607,602.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,288,584.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $283,828.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,003,790.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,038 shares of company stock worth $28,688,023. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37,690.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

