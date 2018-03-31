Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,585 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 85,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 249,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 113,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $81.77 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.87 and a 1-year high of $85.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1712 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

