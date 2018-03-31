Wells Fargo Boosts Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target to $82.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Wells Fargo currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.05.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12,071.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 183.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

